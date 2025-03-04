Cowboys predicted to land former NFL receiving leader with strong link to team
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to pair star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with a standout sidekick during the 2025 NFL offseason, whether through free agency or the NFL Draft.
Dallas has been linked to Missouri Tigers standout Luther Burden III and Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats, while several veterans could be pursued.
Recently, Cooper Kupp has been named as a potential target for the Cowboys, but there is another intriguing option for Dallas who has ties to both the coaching staff and the current roster.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to land standout LB from NFC rival in NFL free agency
Enter two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, the brother of Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News predicted landing spots for some of the top free agents available and suggested Dallas could land the wide receiver this offseason.
"Diggs should get some consideration to stay with the Texans, but with his age (31) and injury issues, Houston may need to go the more youthful route to replace him," Iyer wrote.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 mock drafts nearing consensus with 2 top prospects
"He can find a good home elsewhere in the state supporting CeeDee Lamb at a decent price. It doesn't hurt he can also play with his younger brother Trevon in Dallas while reuniting with former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Cowboys' new passing game specialist."
Last season, Diggs had a down year with just 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 8 games after being limited by injuries. It broke Diggs' streak of six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and four straight 100-catch seasons.
In 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards.
If Diggs can get healthy and is motivated to play in Dallas with his brother and the reunion with Dorsey, it could be a risk that is more than worth the reward.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
