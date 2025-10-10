Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott changes tune on potential retirement age
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been rolling at the start of the 2025 regular season. One of the main reasons this offense has been on fire has been quarterback Dak Prescott.
The pressure was on Prescott to deliver this season, and the highest-paid player in the league is currently doing just that.
MORE: Matt Eberflus finally shifts towards Cowboys' defensive strength after early struggles
However, retirement talk was recently a discussion for the 32-year-old veteran. When speaking to Todd Archer of ESPN about his future, Prescott can see himself playing a lot longer than he originally thought.
"Forties would be a good number," Prescott said.
"Obviously, I've been through some injuries, played very physical in college, so if I can get to 40 playing at the standard that I want, yeah, that would be awesome."
Quarterbacks playing into their forties has become somewhat normal. For instance, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Tom Brady, played until he was 45.
MORE: Cowboys receive great injury news for one starting offensive lineman
Prescott did talk about injuries that have shortened past seasons, like the hamstring injury from last year. However, if he can evolve his game, there's no reason he can't play for another decade.
It's been an exciting start to the season for Prescott and his offensive unit. Fans should be thrilled if Prescott is under center for this team for the next decade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc