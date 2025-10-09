Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plays down his chance to rewrite franchise history books
The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 2-2-1 on the season. However, that record doesn't tell the full story of how this team has played.
For instance, the Cowboys' offense has been the best unit in the league. A big reason for that has been the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.
All eyes were on Prescott before the season even began. Being the highest-paid player in the league will cause that. However, Prescott is still just as humble as he was when he first became the starter in Dallas.
Prescott has a chance to rewrite the history books this season for the Cowboys by becoming the career leader in passing yards for the franchise. Aside from that record, Prescott has a chance to surpass Tony Romo for third place in most wins for a starting quarterback this weekend.
When asked about the chance to become third all-time in wins for the franchise, Prescott had the ultimate competitor answer.
“Never celebrated third place," Prescott said to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
The Cowboys quarterback has long said that the career accolades are on the back burner. The most important thing to Prescott is winning a Super Bowl. However, in order to do that, he's probably going to break some records along the way.
