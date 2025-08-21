Cowboys QB Joe Milton confused by people accusing him of only throwing hard passes
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule on Friday when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium.
It has already been announced that backup quarterback Joe Milton III will be getting the final preseason start.
MORE: Cowboys' Sam Williams hyped for 'violent' defense, being back to 100 percent
Milton is everything that a scout sees in a great quarterback; however, the talent has yet to match the potential on the field.
One of the first things you will hear from someone talking about issues Milton has on the field is about his throwing speed. Everyone says the former sixth-round pick has one throwing speed, and it's 100mph.
However, after practice on Wednesday, Milton told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he is not sure why so many say that about his throwing speed.
“I don’t understand why people say I throw the ball so hard. I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. If you think I’m throwing the ball hard, you shouldn’t be in the NFL," said Milton.
MORE: Cowboys DB listed as early season breakout candidate heading into 2025 season
Milton seems to be taking the talk about his throwing speed personally. I'm not in the NFL, but even I can see the speed on those passes. It just assures me that those who know ball also feel the same way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc