Cowboys Country

Cowboys QB Joe Milton confused by people accusing him of only throwing hard passes

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton is confused by spectators saying he only throws passes at laser rocket speed.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule on Friday when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium.

It has already been announced that backup quarterback Joe Milton III will be getting the final preseason start.

MORE: Cowboys' Sam Williams hyped for 'violent' defense, being back to 100 percent

Milton is everything that a scout sees in a great quarterback; however, the talent has yet to match the potential on the field.

One of the first things you will hear from someone talking about issues Milton has on the field is about his throwing speed. Everyone says the former sixth-round pick has one throwing speed, and it's 100mph.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, after practice on Wednesday, Milton told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he is not sure why so many say that about his throwing speed.

“I don’t understand why people say I throw the ball so hard. I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. If you think I’m throwing the ball hard, you shouldn’t be in the NFL," said Milton.

MORE: Cowboys DB listed as early season breakout candidate heading into 2025 season

Milton seems to be taking the talk about his throwing speed personally. I'm not in the NFL, but even I can see the speed on those passes. It just assures me that those who know ball also feel the same way.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball over Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball over Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history

Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News