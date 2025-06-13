Cowboys QB ranked No. 1 by NFL Network analysts in key attribute over MVP
The Dallas Cowboys made several trades throughout the NFL offseason to address needs on both sides of the ball. While the biggest splash was acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's another move that could pay off in a big way.
Dallas traded a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots for backup quarterback Joe Milton III.
While Milton still needs to develop, there is no denying his raw talent -- especially when it comes to his ability to spin the ball downfield. And with the Cowboys building a fast offense, that will be a great asset if he is called on.
MORE: 3 biggest winners from Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp
On Friday, the co-hosts of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network ranked the "Top 3 QB Arms in the NFL," and Milton ranked at No. 1 in two of the three lists.
Former Cowboys receiver Isaiah Stanbach and 10-year NFL vet Leger Douzable were the two who ranked Milton atop the list.
MORE: Cowboys have dark-horse candidate for starting running back spot
Milton was ranked over players like NFL MVP Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert. Of course, accuracy matters, but having arm strength is also important and can help quarterbacks stretch the field or string the ball into a tight opening.
While some may be surprised to see Milton ranked atop the list, his arm strength has long been documented. A previous viral video showed Milton launching a ball 85 yards with ease.
His talent is undeniable, Milton will just have to put everything together. Hopefully he can thrive in Brian Schottenheimer's system.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons shows Cowboys commitment in big way at final minicamp session
George Pickens starred over three practices of Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Brian Schottenheimer gets emotional at end of Cowboys' mandatory minicamp