Dallas Cowboys ranked near top of NFL in available salary cap space
Jerry Jones took a lot of criticism for trading Micah Parsons, but the Dallas Cowboys owner maintains it was the best call for the team as a whole.
Not only does he cite the two first-round picks that they added, but it’s freed up a lot of cap space. We can debate whether the draft picks were enough compensation, but it’s impossible to argue that Jones hasn’t put his team in good standing with the cap.
MORE: 4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have $39 million in available cap space, which puts them at second in the NFL. Only the New England Patriots at $53 million are ahead of them.
The only question now is whether or not Jones plans on doing anything with that money.
Will Jerry Jones use Cowboys available cap space?
Fans shouldn’t get too fired up for outside help. Jones is going to use a hefty chunk of that money at some point, but it won’t be on any huge splurges.
MORE: Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
While he teased using draft capital to add talent, it’s more likely that someone such as Jadeveon Clowney will be their big move.
Instead, look for them to extend Tyler Smith early, just as they didn’t with DaRon Bland. It might not sound flashy, but it’s a solid move and would be a great use of the available space.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc