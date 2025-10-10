Cowboys RB room takes season-ending hit, Jaydon Blue will have bigger role
The Dallas Cowboys' running back room has been a major surprise with its success through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season.
Unfortunately, it has taken a hit.
Backup running back Miles Sanders will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve due to injuries to his knee and ankle, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.
But, if there is a silver lining, it is rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who fans have been clamoring for, will see an increased role. Blue is now officially the team's RB2.
“We’re so fired up about what Jaydon Blue can do for this offense," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
In his season debut, Blue was underwhelming with only seven yards on four carries. However, he flashed his playmaking abilities during the preseason, which excited the fanbase.
During his time as a healthy backup, Sanders recorded 117 yards and one touchdown.
Let's see if Blue can make a bigger impact in his second official appearance with the team when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
