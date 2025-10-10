Javonte Williams reveals how free agency talks went down with Cowboys this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys may be 2-2-1, but the team has been firing on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball.
Hate Jerry Jones all you want, but the Cowboys owner delivered in many ways with some offseason moves.
One of the biggest acquisitions the Cowboys made prior to this season was the signing of running back Javonte Williams.
It wasn't a headline name coming to Dallas, but Williams quickly put everyone on notice with his performance to start the regular season.
On Thursday, Williams spoke with the media about his return to North Carolina, as the Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
During his media availability, Williams was asked about his free agency talks with the Cowboys. The new Dallas running back didn't hide from how he really felt.
“Hell, I probably wanted ‘em as bad as they wanted me," Williams told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website when asked about his talks with the Cowboys in the offseason.
Williams has found a home with the Cowboys, and he is now looking to show out in front of his friends and family this weekend.
Coming into the Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Williams is third in the league in rushing yards with 447 yards and second in the league in rushing touchdowns with 5.
