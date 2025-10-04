Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue reveals excitement for season debut in Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys released their final injury report for Week 5 on Friday evening. To no surprise, running back Miles Sanders was still on the list after not participating in practice on Friday.
Sanders' game status is still listed as questionable, but it's probably safe to say he won't be available on Sunday.
That means rookie running back Jaydon Blue will get his first opportunity of the season to take the field against the New York Jets.
On Friday, the rookie running back spoke with Jon Machota of The Athletic about what it means to finally get this moment on the field.
“I’m very excited. I was waiting for my time. I stayed patient. I was told to trust the process. I knew eventually if I stayed consistent and worked hard that time would come," said Blue.
The former Texas Longhorns star had his work ethic questioned in training camp. However, that all seems to be a big nothing burger, as Blue is now being trusted by his coaching staff to take reps out of the backfield.
Everything looks to be turning up Blue. However, the rookie may want to wear regular cleats for his first game action. Leave the Louis Vuitton cleats in the locker room.
