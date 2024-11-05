Dallas Cowboys release veteran defensive lineman in an effort to improve
The Dallas Cowboys have remained busy on this Tuesday afternoon.
The team has reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. The move comes just after the team released veteran cornerback Andrew Booth to make room for the newly acquired Jonathan Mingo who Dallas traded for earier today just before the deadline.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys release third-year cornerback
Phillips, a former second-round pick, joined the Cowboys during training camp. The veteran defender was acquired through a trade with the Giants in August but was placed on injured reserve just two weeks into the season, despite stating that he was not injured.
During his time with the Cowboys, the veteran defensive tackle played in only two games, where he recorded one tackle and one QB hit for the season.
The release of Phillips leaves the Cowboys with veterans Osa Odighizuwa, Linval Joseph and second year defender Mazi Smith.
