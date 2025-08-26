Cowboys released breakout preseason star during 53-man roster cutdown
It’s a tough day around the league with NFL teams cutting players as they decide on their 53-man rosters. Like most teams, the Dallas Cowboys are having to say goodbye to multiple preseason stars.
On Tuesday, they informed wide receiver Traeshon Holden that he would be let go. He isn’t the only fan favorite who was unable to make the roster with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather also being released Tuesday.
Fairweather had the odds stacked against him with plenty of depth at the position. Even so, he made a strong case for himself with five receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.
When Fairweather was signed, he immediately drew interest due to his unorthodox position change.
Originally a punter in high school, Fairweather moved to tight end during his senior season. He played for Florida International for three years before transferring to Auburn for his final two collegiate seasons.
Fairweather is still learning the position but his performance as a pass catcher was encouraging. If he clears waivers, he’s a player the Cowboys need to bring back on the practice squad.
Even if he never develops into a full-time starter, his potential in the passing game is too good to ignore.
