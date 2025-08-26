Cowboys Country

Cowboys waive fan favorite UDFA wide receiver despite strong preseason

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving a rookie wide receiver who became one of the fan favorites during his impressive preseason.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the start of the regular season by doing the hardest thing every team has to go through after the preseason.

Roster cuts are never easy, and the decisions that are made can be tough for everyone, including the fanbase.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Cowboys are waiving UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

Holden became a fan favorite during training camp. It seemed every day, Holden was making a big play on the practice field.

However, it appears the Cowboys are okay with moving in a different direction, as the team does have depth at the position heading into the 2025 season.

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo last season, who will be starting this year, injured. But it's fair to say the team has more trust in Mingo than the rookie Holden.

Holden spent time with Alabama and Oregon during his college career. Playing at that level in the college game means he knows how to attack the big moments.

There's no doubt that Holden will receive interest from other teams on the waiver wire. Cowboys fans have to be hoping that another NFC East team doesn't land him. The first tough cut of the season has arrived.

