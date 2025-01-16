Cowboy Roundup: Reflecting on the Mike McCarthy Era, NFL Draft sleepers
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. A wild week continues as the team remains in the NFL headlines thanks to Jerry Jones and his wild head coaching search.
While Mike McCarthy is getting treated like a king by the Chicago Bears and expected to take an interview with the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys are finally starting to make moves.
Dallas' first two interviews appear to be on the defensive side of the ball.
While Deion Sanders was the first candidate mentioned in connection to the vacancy, it is former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh who is expected to get the first interview. Dallas is also expected to interview former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier.
As we wait for that to sort itself out, let's check out some of the headlines making some waves online.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Reflecting on the Mike McCarthy Era
WIth Mike McCarthy officially moving on from the Cowboys, Blogging the Boys takes a look at the Mike McCarthy Era and all of its ups and downs.
NFL Draft sleepers
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three players the Dallas Cowboys should consider outside of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cowboys Quick Hits
