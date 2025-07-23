DeMarvion Overshown impacting Cowboys defense from sideline, green dot coming?
The Dallas Cowboys defense was plagued by injuries during the team's disappointing 2024 campaign. While some of the team's injured stars won't be ready to go until the second half of the 2025 NFL season, they are still making an impact at training camp.
One of those players is breakout star DeMarvion Overshown, who was having a stellar year before suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December.
Overshown is aiming for a late-November return. Despite his injury, league executives, coaches, and scouts view Overshown highly and ranked him as one of the top 10 linebackers in the league entering the season.
At practice, Overshown is also getting noticed. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had high praise for the way he is approaching the practices, spending time with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and helping call in some plays.
"Stud. Attack is the right word. He's attacked [his rehab] from the beginning. He pushes everybody he's training with," Schottenheimer said of his promising linebacker.
"What's really cool is you're gonna see him spending more time with 'Flus. Can't practice, but can still learn ... including radioing some of the plays in."
Once he is healthy, could that green dot be coming his way?
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. It's going to be exciting to see what Overshown can bring to the defense as soon as he is back to 100 percent and back out on the field.
