Dak Prescott happy for Cowboys to put Micah Parsons drama behind them
The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4, with an NFC showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Leading up to the season opener, Dallas had to deal with its fair share of distractions with the Micah Parsons drama hanging over the franchise throughout training camp and the preseason. Now that he is a member of the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys can put their full focus on Week 1.
The team returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon and select players spoke to the media following the open session.
Dak Prescott was asked for his thoughts on the trade, and made it clear that he is happy that Parsons got paid, but also happy there is a "solution" so everyone can move forward.
"I'm not going to say we're better. We've got to go out there and prove it. We had to prove it even if he was on this team, so I'm not going to say that by any means," Prescott said, via ESPN.com. "But I know what adding a guy like Kenny Clark, adding a true leader, a real man that's going to only elevate this team, who's been a Pro Bowl player and is excited about being here [means].
"I know our focus right now is Philly. I think that's everybody's focus in that locker room. I don't think anybody's hung up on [the Parsons trade]. As I've said, there's enough news and enough media about it. I think as much as anything it's good that a solution happened. Obviously, Micah got paid. He got paid very well and great for him and his family. And we'll see him here in about a month."
Parsons got the money he deserved, and the Cowboys got the relief they needed. By not coughing up the cash for Parsons, Dallas can turn its focus toward re-signing other players in contract years. On Sunday, that player was All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who got a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.
We'll find out how the move pays off for Dallas through the first few weeks of the season, and where both sides stand when Parsons and the Packers come to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown in Week 4.
