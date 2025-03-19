Cowboy Roundup: Running back plan for 2025, Best quotes from free agent signees
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is flying by and Tuesday evening was another night full of drama for the team. This time, it centered around star defender Micah Parsons.
There has been a lot of discussion about Parsons and his eventual contract extension, with rumors that a deal was getting close.
Parsons' brother started the confusion on social media and it began to spread like wildfire.
While Parsons will get a blockbuster extension in the future, there's no telling when it could eventually come to fruition -- especially with Jerry Jones running the show and his love for taking things down to the wire.
That won't stop the speculation or any narratives, however, because drama is just how the Dallas Cowboys get down. In the meantime, let's check out the confirmed news that has been making the rounds and the talk of web.
Running back plan for 2025?
The Cowboys made moves to add veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during the first wave of NFL free agency, but what does that say about the team's play at the position for 2025? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the very familiar approach.
Best quotes from free agent signees
DallasCowboys.com shared some of the best quotes from the team's free agent signees after they spoke to the media for the first time.
Cowboys Quick Hits
