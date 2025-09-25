Cowboys' secondary could get immediate boost with available Super Bowl champ
Anyone who has watched the Dallas Cowboys knows that the secondary is a major weakness. Last week against the Chicago Bears, the defensive backfield couldn't cover anyone, and Caleb Williams had the best passing game of his professional career.
Dallas has been plagued by injuries in the secondary and recently lost some depth with Zion Childress being signed off of the practice squad by his hometown Houston Texans.
But, the reason the Texans needed Childress is because of the release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which could be the Cowboys' gain.
If Dallas wants an immediate boost in talent and toughness in the secondary, Gardner-Johnson is an obvious choice to take a look at.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA TODAY detailed why the Cowboys would be one of the best fits for Gardner-Johnson, who won Super Bowl LIX last season with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Cowboys are another team that has struggled to defend in the early part of this season. Dallas' defense had its soul zapped after the Micah Parsons trade and has never shied away from players like Gardner-Johnson," he writes.
"Parsons isn't walking through that door again, so Gardner-Johnson's blend of attitude and skill might just be what the Cowboys need to get their swagger back."
Swagger is exactly what the defensive backfield needs, because right now, the team is playing with zero confidence. Dallas has the cap space to make some moves, and if there are no signs of improvement against the Packers on Sunday night, the Cowboys would be wise to give CJGJ a call.
