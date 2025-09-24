Cowboys' standout CB poached from practice squad as secondary depth takes another hit
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has taken another hit, as depth issues continue to plague the struggling defensive backfield ahead of Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
On Wednesday, it was announced that standout cornerback Zion Childress, a preseason fan favorite who landed on the team's practice squad, is no longer a Cowboy.
Childress has been signed off of the practice squad by the Houston Texans, who needed to fill a void left by the release of veteran cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier in the week.
MORE: Super Bowl champ, 2x All-Pro rips Cowboys' putrid defense, secondary
NFL insider Aaron Wilson was first to report the news. Childress, who is a Houston native, joins the Texans' 53-man roster for Week 4.
Childress signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky following the 2025 NFL Draft and wasted no time winning over the fanbase.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
Throughout training camp and the preseason, Childress was consistently making plays, and his versatility added an intriguing wrinkle to the secondary. With Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Caelen Carson all dealing with injuries, there was an opportunity for Childress to make an impact.
Unfortunately, he's no longer with the team after the Cowboys attempted to stash him on the practice squad. Now, there is an open spot on the Dallas practice squad and we'll have to see how the Cowboys add some much-needed depth.
