Dallas Cowboys secondary's dreadful season gets highlighted by embarrassing new stat
In case you need the reminder, the Dallas Cowboys dropped an ugly game to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
When a team loses a game 31-14, a lot can go wrong. The Cowboys looked lost on both sides of the ball. However, this is the second week in a row that the defense has looked like Swiss cheese.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns on Sunday. Williams' performance on Sunday was easily his best of the season.
The Cowboys' defense needs to answer some difficult questions before they take the field in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. But a recent stat shows this defense has a long way to go before it strikes fear into any offense.
According to TruMedia, the Cowboys have given up the most receiving yards and have allowed the best passer rating to wide receivers this season.
It's not too surprising to see the Cowboys' defense running away with the dunce award. The team has allowed players like Williams and Russell Wilson to look like the greatest quarterbacks in the league.
Sure, the team has been without their top corner DaRon Bland. But even with Bland's return, this defense is going to need a massive overhaul to become competitive.
Can these issues be resolved? Only time will tell.
