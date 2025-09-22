Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys secondary's dreadful season gets highlighted by embarrassing new stat

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary's flat start to the season is being highlighted by a stat that will make the fanbase groan.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Reddy Steward grabs Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Reddy Steward grabs Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

In case you need the reminder, the Dallas Cowboys dropped an ugly game to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

When a team loses a game 31-14, a lot can go wrong. The Cowboys looked lost on both sides of the ball. However, this is the second week in a row that the defense has looked like Swiss cheese.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns on Sunday. Williams' performance on Sunday was easily his best of the season.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on DaRon Bland's potential return

The Cowboys' defense needs to answer some difficult questions before they take the field in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. But a recent stat shows this defense has a long way to go before it strikes fear into any offense.

According to TruMedia, the Cowboys have given up the most receiving yards and have allowed the best passer rating to wide receivers this season.

It's not too surprising to see the Cowboys' defense running away with the dunce award. The team has allowed players like Williams and Russell Wilson to look like the greatest quarterbacks in the league.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals deflating update on CeeDee Lamb's availability in Week 4

Sure, the team has been without their top corner DaRon Bland. But even with Bland's return, this defense is going to need a massive overhaul to become competitive.

Can these issues be resolved? Only time will tell.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears

Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears

Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News