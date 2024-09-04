Cowboys could have an unexpected, secret weapon in return game
KaVontae Turpin is one of the top returners in the NFL but his presence won’t stop the Dallas Cowboys from looking for more help in the return game.
Turpin was signed as a free agent in 2022 following an excellent stint in the USFL — which ended with him winning the MVP award.
He was able to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl as well with the Cowboys after averaging 10.4 yards per punt return and 24.2 on kick returns. Heading into year three, he’s expected to do more under the new kickoff rules but might have some help in the form of Juanyeh Thomas.
According to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Thomas was fielding kicks on Wednesday, something he used to handle during his collegiate days at Georgia Tech.
As a freshman in 2018, Thomas ran 24 kicks back for 606 yards with two touchdowns. His usage waned once he spent more time on defense but he was a major weapon when utilized as a returner.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Thomas spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Last year, Thomas appeared in 16 games with 22 tackles and four pass defenses.
He’s seen as a potential starter but will still be a depth piece due to the talent around him. Utilizing him in the return game is one way to get the playmaker on the field. It would also offer quite the contrast to the 5-foot-9, 153-pound Turpin. Teams preparing for the undersized speedster will have to call an audible if they see the 6-foot-3, 217-pound Thomas lining up for the return.
