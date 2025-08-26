Traeshon Holden shares uplifting message after heartbreaking Cowboys roster cut
The Dallas Cowboys will be making several difficult decisions throughout the day as the team whittles down its roster to 53 men for the 2025-26 NFL regular season. Unfortunately, one of the first cuts hit the deepest.
On Tuesday morning, the first cut to be announced was the team waived undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who was a standout during OTAs and training camp.
Holden became a fan-favorite leading up to the final roster cuts, but was unfortunately among those released.
Shortly after news of Holden's release, he took to social media with an uplifting message to show that he was thankful for the opportunity and keeping his head held high.
Holden has always kept a positive attitude throughout his unconventional journey to the NFL, sharing a similar message after initially signing in Dallas.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass catcher began his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to the Oregon Ducks.
During his final year in college, Holden recorded 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16 yards per reception, with an 83.3 percent catch rate. Throughout his career, Holden hauled in 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Cowboys will cross their fingers that Holden will make it through waivers so he can then be signed to the 16-man practice squad which will be finalized on Wednesday, August 27. At least that's what the fans will be hoping for.
