Cowboys shaded in NFL power rankings: Built for relevancy, not championships
After a 7-10 campaign, and failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hit the reset button this offseason.
They replaced head coach Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer, who revamped their assistant staff. Schottenheimer has been praised for his leadership and for setting the right tone.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: New year, same problem at DT
As much as that will help, it’s the roster that will make the most difference. The Cowboys not only have Dak Prescott back and healthy, but they also added George Pickens, Dante Fowler Jr., and several rookies who should make an immediate impact.
Despite this, they are still found in the bottom half of Bleacher Report’s latest NFL power ranking. Dallas comes in at No. 17 and they’re criticized for the risk they took on Pickens, with Kristopher Knox saying they’re built to stay relevant rather than contend.
“I feel better about the Cowboys than I did at the end of the draft, and far better than I felt about them last offseason. However, I still feel like this is a team that is built to stay relevant and not one built to challenge for a championship." —Knox
Dallas is often criticized more harshly than other teams, but that doesn’t mean the ranking is completely unfair. They do have a lot to prove, especially when it comes to running the ball.
That said, if they don’t prove they deserve more respect than a No. 17 ranking, Schottenheimer’s seat could heat up fast. Knox may not believe this team is built for championships, but they’re paying elite talent like they’re chasing one.
