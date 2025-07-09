Why Dak Prescott can dominate during 2025 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is aiming for a bounce-back year after his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending hamstring injury.
Prescott revealed that he is fully healthy and will be ready to go for the start of training camp, which is exciting as he gears up for the 2025 NFL season.
This year, the Cowboys' revamped offense puts Prescott in a good position to succeed thanks to the addition of George Pickens opposite CeeDee Lamb, filling one of the team's biggest needs.
Because of the new weapon for Prescott, Bleacher Report believes he could be a dominant force who could return to his MVP form from just two seasons ago.
"He was dominant when he was the NFL's second-highest-rated passer with a league-high 36 touchdown passes in 2023, and now he's got George Pickens in combination with CeeDee Lamb in the receiving corps," the article states.
Pickens is the perfect complement to Lamb, who does his best work out of the slot. Pickens, meanwhile, is one of the top deep threats in the entire league.
If the Cowboys offense can come together under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, we could see Dallas exceed all expectations this season and put the NFL on notice with a standout passing attack.
We'll get our next glimpse of the offense when the team reports to training camp on Monday, July 21.
