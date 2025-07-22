Cowboys troll dupes ESPN into airing 2-year-old clip as Pickens TD
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp and will hit the field for their first practice of this year's camp on Tuesday afternoon.
While Dallas has yet to hit the field, ESPN aired a video clip of the "first play of camp" that shows "George Pickens" hauling in a deep Dak Prescott pass for a touchdown. There's one problem.
The play couldn't have happened, because there hasn't been a practice session. The play that ESPN aired was also a two-year-old clip of a pass to Brandin Cooks.
Yes, 5-foot-10, 185-pound Brandin Cooks was mistaken for 6-foot-3, 198-pound George Pickens.
A Cowboys fan who guys by @FergSZN on X is the reason for ESPN's mishap, because he decided to troll his followers on Monday by sharing the video with the caption, "First play of Cowboys Training Camp is a Dak Prescott BOMB to George Pickens."
The play was from July 31, 2023.
Apparently ESPN researchers didn't dig too deep, because they aired it on Get Up! and presented it as a Pickens touchdown.
The internet truly is undefeated.
This just shows how desperate the talking heads on TV are to talk about the Cowboys, because we have 2023 Brandin Cooks doing numbers while the 2025 team patiently waits for their first opportunity to see the field this year.
What a time to be alive.
