Cowboy Roundup: Dallas should use franchise tag, New offensive identity
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. February is cruising right along and the official start of the 2025 league year will begin, with NFL free agency right around the corner.
This week, everyone was offered a glimpse into the mindset of the new coaching staff with coordinators and assistants speaking to the media on Tuesday to share their philosophies and goals entering the new year.
If the coaching staff didn't get you fired up on paper, hearing or reading what they had to say certainly would.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Matt Eberflus raves about opportunities for Micah Parsons
As long as everyone lives up to what they are saying and the players buy in, there will be a culture shift in Dallas which is something that is long overdue.
While we wait to see what Wednesday brings in Big D, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on the web and social media.
Cowboys should use franchise tag
The window is open for NFL teams to use the franchise or transition tag, and Dallas would be wise to take advantage of the tag on one highly sought after free agent. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why the Cowboys should use the tag on star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Dallas' new offensive identity
New offensive coordinator Klayton Adams spoke with the media about his mindset leading the Cowboys offense and it should fire everyone up. Check out DallasCowboys.com for his full comments.
Cowboys Quick Hits
