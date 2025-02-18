Micah Parsons ripped by Hall of Famer over off-field hobbies
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons continues to find himself in the headlines, and it's not because of anything he has done wrong.
Parsons became surrounded by trade rumors late in the 2024 NFL regular season thanks to some ridiculous comments by Stephen Jones, which were quickly cleared up with the Dallas front office claiming Parsons is a part of their long-term plans.
Now, Parsons is back in the headlines after a Pro Football Hall of Famer name-dropped him.
MORE: Micah Parsons discusses 'challenging' Cowboys defensive coordinator change
Legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor was speaking with Outkick when he ripped the star edge rusher for his off the field interests.
Specifically, Taylor took issue with Parsons' podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, which he drops as part of a partnership with Bleacher Report.
“He’s a great player. But guys, let’s do more. Let’s play more football and less podcasts," Taylor said.
If we're being honest, L.T. is completely out of touch. Parsons has been criticized for his podcast before, but it has never slowed him down. In fact, despite missing four games for the Cowboys last season, he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
So, Lawrence can continue criticizing Parsons all he wants, but the Cowboys star will continue doing what he does and could eventually join Taylor in the Hall of Fame.
