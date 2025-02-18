NFL expert reveals notable cut candidate for the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys may be looking to cut a player from one of the team's thinnest position groups.

Koby Skillern

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the offseason with a new coaching staff. The new staff will revamp the roster to fit its schemes, which will mean making difficult decisions and parting ways with players who have been key members of the past regime.

While the Cowboys are currently limited on cap space, they have several potential moves to free up room, including cutting players and restructuring contracts.

NFL.com writer Matt Okada projected 21 notable cut candidates and included an under-the-radar Cowboys player on his list.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (18) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Okada listed Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark as a potential cut candidate.

"There are a couple key starters who could be released to save big money, but that might hurt more than it helps," the article states. "Instead, Dallas will likely need to restructure contracts, shift money and be inactive in free agency, and maybe penny-pinch on guys like Damone Clark."

Clark's inclusion comes as somewhat of a surprise, given how thin the Cowboys are at linebacker, with Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil hitting free agency, and DeMarvion Overshown unlikely to see the field until midseason.

NFL free agency opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, with the "legal tampering period" opening two days earlier on Monday, March 10.

