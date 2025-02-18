NFL expert reveals notable cut candidate for the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the offseason with a new coaching staff. The new staff will revamp the roster to fit its schemes, which will mean making difficult decisions and parting ways with players who have been key members of the past regime.
While the Cowboys are currently limited on cap space, they have several potential moves to free up room, including cutting players and restructuring contracts.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to change free agency approach, target star linebacker
NFL.com writer Matt Okada projected 21 notable cut candidates and included an under-the-radar Cowboys player on his list.
Okada listed Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark as a potential cut candidate.
MORE: Cowboys' $21 million starter named as potential salary cap casualty
"There are a couple key starters who could be released to save big money, but that might hurt more than it helps," the article states. "Instead, Dallas will likely need to restructure contracts, shift money and be inactive in free agency, and maybe penny-pinch on guys like Damone Clark."
Clark's inclusion comes as somewhat of a surprise, given how thin the Cowboys are at linebacker, with Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil hitting free agency, and DeMarvion Overshown unlikely to see the field until midseason.
NFL free agency opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, with the "legal tampering period" opening two days earlier on Monday, March 10.
