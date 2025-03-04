3 free agents Cowboys could target following CeeDee Lamb restructure
The Dallas Cowboys said they would be "selectively aggressive" this offseason and they now have the means to do that. Not long after coming to terms on a new deal for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys restructured CeeDee Lamb's contract.
That move opens up $20 million in cap space with free agency set to begin in just over a week. With the extra space, Dallas should be able to make enough moves to fortify their roster for the 2025 season.
With that goal in mind, here's a look at three free agents they should target.
Will Hernandez, G
Dallas has to replace one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL with Zack Martin retiring this offseason. They could do so by promoting Brock Hoffman, or by looking for outside help. If they choose the latter, Will Hernandez is a logical option.
A second-round pick from UTEP in 2018, Hernandez spent the past two seasons working with Klayton Adams, who was the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach. Hernandez was at his best under Adams and could follow the coach to Dallas where he now operates as the offensive coordinator.
Najee Harris, RB
Najee Harris doesn't get the respect he deserves. He's a 240-pound brusier of a running back who has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all four seasons of his career. In all, he's given the Pittsburgh Steelers 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. He's also solid in the passing game with 180 receptions for 1,149 yards with six touchdown receptions.
Harris won't blow anyone away with his deep speed but he's proven he can move the chains. He also fits what Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams are looking for as they plan to become more physical on offense.
Jevon Holland, S
If the Cowboys are going to splurge this offseason, Jevon Holland should be their target.
Holland just turned 25 years old, meaning he's entering his prime with four years of experience under his belt. A second-round pick from Oregon in 2021, Holland has given the Miami Dolphins 301 tackles, 25 pass defenses, five interceptions, and five sacks.
Miami declined to use the franchise tag on Holland, sending him to the open market. He won't be cheap but the Cowboys could use the money from Lamb's restructure while also releasing either Malik Hooker or Donovan Wilson to make it work.
