Cowboys' sleeper 2025 draft pick could be suprise 53-man roster addition
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line was decimated by injuries throughout training camp, which provided several opportunities for younger, unproven offensive linemen on the roster.
One player who was given an opportunity throughout the NFL preseason was offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, the team's sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Cornelius was kicked out of practice for fighting early in camp, he redeemed himself once he saw the field.
MORE: Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for Cowboys entering Week 1
In the team's preseason opener, the former Oregon Ducks standout was one of just 12 rookie offensive linemen with at least 20 pass protection snaps who allowed zero pressures.
Cornelius continued to have a strong showing throughout the preseason, which led ESPN's Todd Archer to name Cornelius as a potential surprise addition to the 53-man roster.
"One name I might have underrated in consideration for the 53-man roster- Ajani Cornelius," Archer wrote on X. "Played better than he practiced. Teams don’t like to move on from young OL."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys given rare hope for success in 2025 season
It will be interesting to see how the final roster is constructed, but it's clear there will be some tough decisions that the coaching staff and front office have to make.
The deadline for teams to cut down to their 53-man roster is Tuesday, August 26, with Wednesday, August 27, serving as the deadline for waiver claims on released players and the day teams can begin forming their practice squads.
