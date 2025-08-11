Cowboys taking advantage of UDFA o-lineman's versatility in big way
The Dallas Cowboys' new coaching staff has made it clear that the more positions you can play on the field, the more valuable you are and the more likely you are to get reps. That's why they're taking advantage of the most versatile players on the roster.
One of those players is someone you may not expect: Offensive lineman T.J. Bass.
Bass can play tackle and guard. Earlier in training camp, Bass found himself getting reps at right tackle as injuries piled up and the team was forced to reshuffle the offensive line, and now he's getting reps at center.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams spoke about Bass getting reps all over the line and the importance of getting him experience everywhere.
"The biggest thing is that he's done a really nice job at guard," Adams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We're all competing for jobs, and so we feel like we know that he gives us a pretty high level, or at least a very efficient player at guard, and where he lacks the most experience is at center.
"It behooves us to put him there and say, 'Hey, you need to be able to do this,' because the more people you have that can snap the football on gameday, the less likely you are of a complete mess."
You can't argue with that logic.
Bass has started five games during his two years in Dallas, including three games last season. With the way the Cowboys offensive line has been plagued by injuries over the past few weeks, it's smart of the staff to explore all options and be prepared for any scenario.
