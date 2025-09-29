Trevon Diggs benching explained by Brian Schottenheimer after Cowboys-Packers tie
Minutes before the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers kicked off Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium, it was reported that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs had been benched as part of some defensive changes for Matt Eberflus' unit.
The Cowboys decided to start Diggs on the bench and then rotate him in throughout the game, which didn't solve a thing in the secondary.
Dallas continued its struggles to cover anyone or anything, and wasted Dak Prescott's stellar offensive performance by giving up 40 points of their own and failing to get a single stop in the second half or overtime.
Cowboys can't ignore Pro Bowl CB in trade talks with defense in shambles
Diggs did make one of the biggest plays of overtime by sticking a tackle for a loss which helped hold Green Bay to a game-tying field goal as time expired. So why did he start the game on the bench?
Following the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed why the team decided to keep Diggs on the bench at the start of the game. According to Coach Schotty, it's because Diggs has been banged up.
"He's been banged up a little bit. I've been a little tough on Trevon, just in terms of the consistency and things like that. But, man, I thought he played really well tonight. I'm proud of him. And, you know, again, it's a similar type thing with other guys. I mean, it wasn't just us picking on Trevon. And Trevon is a hell of a player," Schottenheimer said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website.
Cowboys' top plays & highlights from Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers
"Trevon is a huge part of what we're trying to do. And, you know, I think at the end of the day, you know, we talked about the guys that stepped up in this game. And again, I can't tell you how proud I am of those guys for answering the call the way that they did. And when you do that, guys, you're going to find a way to win, and that's coming.”
Hopefully, what Diggs showed on Sunday night will be enough to get him back on the field against the New York Jets in Week 5. When the defense is struggling as much as Dallas, there is no excuse not to put your best 11 players on the field.
