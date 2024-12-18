Cowboys linked to former NFL Coach of the Year as possible Mike McCarthy replacement
Over the last four weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have gone 3-1 which has led to Jerry Jones giving head coach Mike McCarthy a vote of confidence and other Cowboys stars campaigning for his return.
After the team's most recent win, players were raving about McCarthy and the locker room culture, while other reports suggested the "whole team" was in support of McCarthy.
But, that hasn't stopped people from speculating about who will be at the helm if the team ultimately moves on from their head coach.
A recent report from ESPN's Dan Graziano linked the Cowboys to 2021 NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, who is currently serving as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns after being dismissed by the Tennessee Titans just two years after winning the award.
"Mike Vrabel's name is buzzy ahead of the coaching carousel," Graziano wrote. "Some believe the former Titans coach would be a candidate in Dallas if the Cowboys move on from Mike McCarthy. (Jerry Jones continues to say nice things about McCarthy, but he has yet to extend his contract, which expires after this season.)"
Vrabel has also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and his alma mater Ohio State Buckeyes.
If the Cowboys ultimately decide to have a changing of the guard, which the fan base would appreciate, Vrabel is a proven head coach he could bring energy to the sideline.
The Cowboys could then go in search of a new offensive coordinator while revamping the offense in the offseason.
There is no telling what Jerry Jones will do, but the pursuit of Vrabel will be interesting to watch.
