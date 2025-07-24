Dak Prescott goes full rodeo cowboy as chaotic fun breaks out at camp
Since Brian Schottenheimer has taken over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, one word that has been used to describe the team's practices is "high energy." Coach Schotty, as the players affectionately call him, has been bringing the fun.
Throughout the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys kick off every practice with some fun footwork drills. On Thursday, things got a little chaotic.
As the teams were building up the energy for practice, star quarterback Dak Prescott caught a vibe and couldn't contain his inner rodeo cowboy.
Just watch and enjoy.
You can say a lot of things about Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. What you can't say however, is that the team has been boring.
Sure, this video may come back to bite the team in the behind if things go awry during the season, but if the Cowboys can upset the defending Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week One, it's going to become the meme heard around the NFL world.
After a disappointing 2024 campaign, it's good to see that Coach Schottenheimer has gotten the team back in good spirits.
Whether it pays off with wins in the fall remains to be seen, but for now, the vibes in Oxnard are immaculate.
