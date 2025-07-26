Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend serenades Charlotte Jones for special moment at camp

Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley addressed the crowd for Opening Ceremony festivities ahead of Saturday's training camp practice, and had a special moment for Charlotte Jones.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and the team welcomed its biggest crowd of the week for the first weekend practice on Saturday afternoon. Before practice, the team held Opening Ceremony festivities to entertain the fans in attendance.

During the Opening Ceremony, Cowboys legend Charles Haley took some time to address the crowd and hyped up the roster that he credits Jerry Jones for putting together.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the team to start the Brian Schottenheimer era, and the fans were ready to turn up.

Before Haley gave up the mic, he took a special moment to shout out Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Jerry. Charlotte is celebrating her 59th birthday, so Haley serenaded her with his rendition of "Happy Birthday," while trying to get the crowd involved.

At least he tried. They say it's the thought that counts, right?

The Cowboys will now turn their effort to the practice field where things are about to heat up. Then, in approximately 24 hours, full pads will come on for the first time at camp.

So, buckle up, and get your popcorn ready. Because Coach Schotty and the 'Boys are about to bring the energy.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson gives a tour of her office at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson gives a tour of her office at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

