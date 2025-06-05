Dallas Cowboys starter gets shocking top 20 NFL ranking among peers
For years, the Dallas Cowboys were guilty of undervaluing the safety position. While they still haven't used a premium draft pick — or signed a top-tier target in NFL free agency — they did quietly find one of the best in the league.
In 2021, Dallas signed Malik Hooker, a 2017 first-round pick out of Ohio State. Hooker had proven himself capable during his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but suffered a torn Achilles. That injury allowed the Cowboys to sign Hooker to a modest contract worth just under $1 million.
Their gamble paid off as Hooker has given them a consistent starter over the past four seasons. Entering his fifth year with the team, he remains overlooked at times, perhaps due to the lack of splash plays. Despite this, he's highly regarded outside of Dallas, evidenced by a recent safety ranking by PFF's Zoltán Buday.
Buday ranks the top 32 players at the position, and ranked Hooker at No. 17 overall. He admitted that Hooker's play declined in 2024, but he proved that in the prior two seasons, he can be a threat in the right system.
"Following two strong seasons in which he ranked among the top 15 safeties in PFF overall grade, Hooker’s play declined this past season. The Ohio State product’s 65.3 PFF overall grade ranked only 42nd at the position. However, over the previous two seasons, he combined to allow just 19 receptions and three touchdowns in coverage."
Dallas has a new defensive coordinator for the second consecutive year in Matt Eberflus. The former Chicago Bears head coach is one of the more well respected defensive minds in the game, and Buday clearly believes he will get Hooker back in the top 20 mix.
