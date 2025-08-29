Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 odds before & after Micah Parsons trade

The Dallas Cowboys' trade of Micah Parsons shook up the NFL landscape, but how did his deal to the Green Bay Packers impact Dallas' Super Bowl 60 odds?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL world with the decision to trade perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, where he will continue to be a thorn in the side of America's Team.

Parsons' move to the NFC North shakes up the race for the conference title, and could have some major Super Bowl implications.

While Parsons undeniably improves the Packers' chances of bringing home another Lombardi Trophy, the Cowboys take a hit. But, while the loss of Parsons is major, it doesn't move the needle when it comes to the team's Super Bowl odds.

No one expected Dallas to contend for a title this season, and that remains the case with Parsons out of the picture.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to BetMGM, the Cowboys have gone from +5000 (50-to-1) to +6000 (60-to-1), a minor shift. The Packers, however, saw their odds improve from +2200 (22-to-1) to +1300 (13-to-1).

Dallas remains a long shot in the Super Bowl picture.

The Packers, meanwhile now have the third-best odds in the NFC, trailing the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+700) and the Detroit Lions (+1000).

A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy before the trophy presentation to the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LIX
A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy before the trophy presentation to the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LIX / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Of course, we'll have to see how all of the action plays out when the season begins in less than a week with the Cowboys facing the Eagles on Thursday, September 4. Super Bowl 60 will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

