Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 odds before & after Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL world with the decision to trade perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, where he will continue to be a thorn in the side of America's Team.
Parsons' move to the NFC North shakes up the race for the conference title, and could have some major Super Bowl implications.
While Parsons undeniably improves the Packers' chances of bringing home another Lombardi Trophy, the Cowboys take a hit. But, while the loss of Parsons is major, it doesn't move the needle when it comes to the team's Super Bowl odds.
MORE: Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers
No one expected Dallas to contend for a title this season, and that remains the case with Parsons out of the picture.
According to BetMGM, the Cowboys have gone from +5000 (50-to-1) to +6000 (60-to-1), a minor shift. The Packers, however, saw their odds improve from +2200 (22-to-1) to +1300 (13-to-1).
MORE: Jerry Jones boasts nearly 40-year-old trade while defending Micah Parsons deal
Dallas remains a long shot in the Super Bowl picture.
The Packers, meanwhile now have the third-best odds in the NFC, trailing the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+700) and the Detroit Lions (+1000).
Of course, we'll have to see how all of the action plays out when the season begins in less than a week with the Cowboys facing the Eagles on Thursday, September 4. Super Bowl 60 will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
