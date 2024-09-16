Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Team members who should be embarrassed; Offensive struggles

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, September 16.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen (left) greets Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Happy Monday, ladies and gentlemen. We all agree to just put the past weekend behind us, right?

While it was an abysmal effort from the Dallas Cowboys in the shellacking from the New Orleans Saints, it's a new week and time to turn over a new page.

It will be no easy task, but the Cowboys try to bounce back on Sunday, September 22, against the Baltimore Ravens.

While we wait for any news out of Frisco, let's start the week off by checking out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.

3 Cowboys Who Should Be Embarrassed by Week 2 Performance

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The blame game is still going on after Dallas' performance against the Saints, and Sports DFW has put together a list of three members of the organization who should be embarrassed by Sunday's showing.

Offense struggles to find the end zone again 

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fumbles in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Mothership takes a closer look into the offensive struggles the Cowboys went through over the first two weeks of the season.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reacts to New Orleans Saints defeat: 'We will fix it'... Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points... Dak Prescott looks ahead after disappointing loss at home... A dissatisfied Jerry Jones could only watch as Cowboys stumble in home opener... Why was DeMarvion Overshown a no show in Cowboys loss?

