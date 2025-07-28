Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys training camp star gets unfortunate injury update

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been one of the Dallas Cowboys' breakout stars in training camp, but will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a lower leg injury.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the breakout stars of the offseason workout program for the Dallas Cowboys was tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft.

Spann-Ford has been making plays and impressing the coaching staff throughout OTAs, minicamp, and the first week of training camp.

Unfortunately, he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the promising tight end is likely "out a few weeks" with an ankle injury.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Spann-Ford had been locked in one of the most heated training camp battles with former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker for the backup tight end job behind Jake Ferguson, who inked a contract extension with Dallas over the weekend.

Ferguson agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money, with $30 million guaranteed, so there is no question about who the team's starter will be.

Depending on when Spann-Ford is able to return to the field, however, could determine who locks up the TE2 gig for the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys kick off the 2025 preseason on Saturday, August 9, before facing the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and fullback Hunter Luepke celebrate after a touchdown at training camp
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and fullback Hunter Luepke celebrate after a touchdown at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

