Dallas Cowboys training camp star gets unfortunate injury update
One of the breakout stars of the offseason workout program for the Dallas Cowboys was tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft.
Spann-Ford has been making plays and impressing the coaching staff throughout OTAs, minicamp, and the first week of training camp.
Unfortunately, he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report following first week of training camp
On Monday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the promising tight end is likely "out a few weeks" with an ankle injury.
Spann-Ford had been locked in one of the most heated training camp battles with former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker for the backup tight end job behind Jake Ferguson, who inked a contract extension with Dallas over the weekend.
Ferguson agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money, with $30 million guaranteed, so there is no question about who the team's starter will be.
MORE: Cowboys' Parris Campbell gets deflating injury update while fighting for roster spot
Depending on when Spann-Ford is able to return to the field, however, could determine who locks up the TE2 gig for the start of the regular season.
The Cowboys kick off the 2025 preseason on Saturday, August 9, before facing the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4.
