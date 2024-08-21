Cowboys Tyler Guyton named as preseason’s top rookie offensive tackle
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys do well, it’s drafting offensive linemen, especially in the first round.
Ironically enough, since Jerry Jones purchased the team in 1989, they didn’t take an offensive lineman in Round 1 until 2011. That’s when they selected Tyron Smith out of USC.
Since then, they’ve brought in four more linemen in Round 1. Zack Martin and Smith are headed for the Hall of Fame while Travis Frederick was a top-tier center for years. There’s also Tyler Smith, who has developed into an elite left guard.
Their latest first-round tackle is Tyler Guyton, who has some massive shoes to fill. Guyton will be replacing Tyron Smith and has been handling everything thrown his way so far.
It’s still early but he’s earned the praise of Cory Kinnan of NFL Draft on SI. Naming the preseason winners at every position, Kinnan chose Guyton as the top tackle, highlighting his pass protection.
”He has allowed just one pressure on 30 pass blocking snaps this preseason, and he gets to learn from one of the best in practice as he lines up across from Micah Parsons every day. Good thing too for Guyton as reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is going to be the first NFL pass rusher he'll go against in Week 1.” — Kinnan, NFL Draft on SI
Practicing against Micah Parsons every day will be huge for Guyton. Not only does he face Myles Garrett in Week 1 but the entire first month of the season will consist of opponents with elite pass-rushing talent.
How Guyton performs in these games will be critical to the team’s success. That’s a lot of pressure on someone who is already replacing a future Hall of Famer, but so far, he hasn’t flinched.
