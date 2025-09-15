Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 2 vs New York Giants
The Dallas Cowboys' 40-37 overtime victory against the New York Giants was chock-full of must-see and must-have plays, which makes picking plays of the game a challenge.
That being said, these plays were among the most impressive and most crucial for the Cowboys' Week 2 win, which extended Dak Prescott's win streak against the Giants to 14 games.
Brandon Aubrey's 64-yarder and game-winning field goal
Almost no other player in the league is as good at his job as Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. After the former Notre Dame soccer player knocked through the 46-yard game-winner, it's no question why he should be the next player to receive an extension from Jerry Jones' front office.
But of course the more impressive kick came to end the fourth quarter and sent Dallas to overtime. Aubrey kicked one that would have been good from 70+, nailing the 64-yard must-have field goal with time expiring.
After the game, one of Aubrey's teammates walked into the locker room saying the kicker has "ice in his s**t," a statement that's hard to argue.
Donovan Wilson's overtime interception
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary looked very suspect for most of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Giants but when it came time to win the game, the unit delivered. Safety Donovan Wilson was in the right place at the right time when Russell Wilson attempted yet another deep pass to Malik Nabers.
If completed, the game would have undoubtedly gone in favor of the Giants. The interception by Wilson in overtime was the Cowboys defense's first turnover of the season.
Dak Prescott's 14-yard run in overtime
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't use his legs quite as much as he used to but the former fourth-rounder showed he's still got it on Sunday. No. 4 took off running on a 2nd and 9 play in overtime and gained a much-needed 14 yards to give kicker Brandon Aubrey a more comfortable distance from which to hit the game-winning field goal.
It was one of only three rushes from Prescott on Sunday, and his longest of the season so far. It also ended with a Louvre-worthy first-down celebration.
George Pickens fourth-quarter touchdown
In a fourth quarter with two field goals and five touchdowns, Cowboys newcomer George Pickens left his mark, securing a 6-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to cap an 11-play drive. Despite being well covered, as he was all game long, Pickens snagged the TD pass in the front-left corner of the endzone.
The Giants went on to score again, forcing the Cowboys to go for the 64-yarder on their next drive, but Pickens deserved to be a part of the scoring on Sunday after catching four passes for 52 yards and drawing several defensive pass interference calls along the way. It was the former Steeler's first TD with Dallas and his 14th career touchdown.
Javonte Williams 30-yard rushing touchdown
The Cowboys got off to a slow start offensively in Week 2 despite playing in front of the home crowd at AT&T Stadium. That's why running back Javonte Williams' 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was one of the top plays of the game. The first-year Cowboy had 97 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown after a two-score performance against the Eagles last week.
The 30-yard scamper put Dallas ahead for the first time in the game on Sunday and helped the Cowboys enter the fourth quarter with a one-point lead. Williams broke through traffic and several attempted tackles before finding open space and sprinting into the endzone in dramatic fashion.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc