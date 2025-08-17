Cowboys Country

Cowboys' underdog defender shines as PFF player of the game in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys need defensive backs to step up while dealing with injuries, which is what happened on Saturday night.

Randy Gurzi

The Dallas Cowboys' defense celebrates a touchdown by cornerback Andrew Booth against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Dallas Cowboys' defense celebrates a touchdown by cornerback Andrew Booth against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 0-2 in the preseason, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 31-13.

It was the second time in as many games that the offense struggled to find any rhythm. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't ready to panic, the Cowboys have to consider alternatives at backup quarterback following Joe Milton's performance.

The good news, however, is that not everything from the performance was bad. In fact, one player who has been overlooked stood out and earned the PFF player of the game honor.

Andrew Booth was on the field for much of the game and took advantage of the opportunity. He finished with an overall grade of 91.8, the highest on the team. While his pick-six was the key play, Ben Cooper said he was stellar in coverage throughout.

"Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is fighting for a 53-man roster spot in Dallas, and he helped his cause Saturday night with a pick-six and just a 21.5 passer rating allowed on six targets into his coverage," Cooper said.

"Dallas' coaching staff got a long look at Booth, who played from start to finish and logged 53 total snaps."

Dallas needs defensive backs who can play early in the season, with Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler, and Shavon Revel Jr. all recovering from knee surgery. Booth could be asked to fill in, and while he struggled in 2024, this performance could help him get on the right track.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

