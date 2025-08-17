Cowboys' underdog defender shines as PFF player of the game in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 0-2 in the preseason, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 31-13.
It was the second time in as many games that the offense struggled to find any rhythm. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't ready to panic, the Cowboys have to consider alternatives at backup quarterback following Joe Milton's performance.
The good news, however, is that not everything from the performance was bad. In fact, one player who has been overlooked stood out and earned the PFF player of the game honor.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie shines bright in preseason debut vs. Ravens
Andrew Booth was on the field for much of the game and took advantage of the opportunity. He finished with an overall grade of 91.8, the highest on the team. While his pick-six was the key play, Ben Cooper said he was stellar in coverage throughout.
"Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is fighting for a 53-man roster spot in Dallas, and he helped his cause Saturday night with a pick-six and just a 21.5 passer rating allowed on six targets into his coverage," Cooper said.
"Dallas' coaching staff got a long look at Booth, who played from start to finish and logged 53 total snaps."
Dallas needs defensive backs who can play early in the season, with Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler, and Shavon Revel Jr. all recovering from knee surgery. Booth could be asked to fill in, and while he struggled in 2024, this performance could help him get on the right track.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc