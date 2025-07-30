Cowboys fans should get excited for Nathan Thomas after Will McClay praise
The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a position they did not want to be, with injuries piling up throughout the first week of training camp in Oxnard.
One of the biggest injuries to date has been to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who suffered a fractured bone in his knee that will keep him out of action for four to six weeks, putting his status for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy.
But while Guyton's injury leads to some uncertainty along the offensive front and forces the team to shuffle the line-up, there is some reason for optimism.
MORE: Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones announced that 2024 seventh-round NFL draft pick Nathan Thomas will get work with the ones following Guyton's injury, and he praised the second-year pro. That followed praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer and vice president of player personnel Will McClay.
Thomas missed his rookie season due to knee tendonitis, but the coaching staff and front office has been impressed with his work ethic and everything he has done to get back on the field. McClay recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan and shared his thoughts on the potential Week 1 starter.
MORE: Cowboys OC strongly hints Tyler Smith not moving to OT after Tyler Guyton injury
"I think Nate's done a phenomenal job," McClay said. "We drafted him last year. We felt good about some of the things he went through, some injury stuff he fought through that, and came back determined and prepared to show us what he could do.
"We worked him at guard, but then he's showing some tackle things. He's a big, athletic, strong guy who's very, very powerful. And that's how you win the league; you gotta move people, and he's got the traits to do that."
If Thomas can live up to his potential and show fans what the coaching staff and his teammates have been seeing throughout the offseason, everything should be just fine until Guyton is healthy enough to return.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc