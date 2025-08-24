Cowboy Roundup: Trade candidates before final roster cuts, OL rebuild complete
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the weekend, but we're about to enter a rough few days as NFL teams finalize their 53-man rosters for the 2025-26 regular season.
Dallas has a lot of important decisions to make over the next few days, with difficult ones on the horizon -- especially at positions like running back, tight end, defensive end, and in the secondary.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
With several key injuries and the Micah Parsons situation looming, the Cowboys may need to get creative to keep their best players in town.
Could there be some trades on the way for players like Jalen Tolbert or former first-round pick Mazi Smith? Only time will tell, but it will be interesting to see how the team navigates all of the scenarios.
While we sit back and wait to see how everything plays out, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Offensive line rebuild complete
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Cowboys have completed their rebuild of the offensive line to create an impressive unit with a lot of depth. Training camp saw some under-the-radar guys emerge, while the "top dogs" have clearly been established.
Trade candidates before final roster cuts
The Cowboys Wire goes through some of the top trade candidates the team could move ahead of the final roster cuts, from Mazi Smith to a fan-favorite in defensive end Sam Williams.
