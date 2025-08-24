Micah Parsons undergoes MRI as Cowboys contract debacle drags on
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons has sat out of practice throughout training camp and the preseason, citing back tightness.
Of course, there's speculation that the real reason he's sat out is his contract negotiation, which has gone off the rails (as most negotiations led by Jerry Jones often do).
That said, Parsons reportedly had a significant enough issue to require an MRI on his back.
On Saturday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that there was good news with that, stating Parsons' MRI came back clean.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs was the first to say Parsons needed an MRI, telling reporters he had one before their preseason finale against the Falcons.
Parsons is still questionable for the first week of the season thanks to his current contract situation.
The former Penn State Nittany Lions standout is entering the final season of his rookie deal, but requested a trade after Jones began to use the media as a negotiation tool.
There's still a chance everything gets worked out before the opener on Sept. 4, but the two sides are running out of time.
