Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys make bold splash for former first-round CB

The Dallas Cowboys have bolstered their secondary by making a trade for a promising former first-round talent.

Josh Sanchez

Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami.
Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have made their latest move by acquiring another former first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Dallas had a severe need in the secondary, and addressed the situation by completing a trade with the Buffalo Bills to land cornerback Kaiir Elam, a first-round pick out out of Florida.

MORE: Potential Dallas Cowboys WR splash has unexpected strong ties to franchise

Elam is the son of former NFL standout Abram Elam, and nephew of former first-round pick Matt Elam.

The exact compensation has not been reported, but indications are the Cowboys are sending "late-round picks" to bolster the secondary.

MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft

Tom Pelissaro of the NFL Network suggests a sixth-round pick could be in the mix.

The move fills a major need for Dallas, with Jourdan Lewis departing earlier in the week and Trevon Diggs potentially missing time at the start of the season.

Sweat pours off Bills Kaiir Elam as he stops to sign autographs after taking extra practice at the end of Bills training camp
Sweat pours off Bills Kaiir Elam as he stops to sign autographs after taking extra practice at the end of Bills training camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elam has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but the potential is unquestioned.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis

Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves

Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News