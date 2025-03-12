Dallas Cowboys make bold splash for former first-round CB
The Dallas Cowboys have made their latest move by acquiring another former first-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Dallas had a severe need in the secondary, and addressed the situation by completing a trade with the Buffalo Bills to land cornerback Kaiir Elam, a first-round pick out out of Florida.
Elam is the son of former NFL standout Abram Elam, and nephew of former first-round pick Matt Elam.
The exact compensation has not been reported, but indications are the Cowboys are sending "late-round picks" to bolster the secondary.
Tom Pelissaro of the NFL Network suggests a sixth-round pick could be in the mix.
The move fills a major need for Dallas, with Jourdan Lewis departing earlier in the week and Trevon Diggs potentially missing time at the start of the season.
Elam has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but the potential is unquestioned.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
