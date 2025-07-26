Dallas Cowboys training camp crashed by Philadelphia Eagles troll
Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, is in full swing, but things ramped up a notch on Saturday afternoon with the Opening Day Ceremony ahead of the first weekend practice session of the Brian Schottenheimer era.
Fans lined up for hours in a line that stretched miles down the road from the entrance into River Ridge Playing Fields.
While Cowboys Nation was showing up to support the team, one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL made its way to Oxnard. One Philadelphia Eagles fan decided to troll the Cowboys faithful by showing up in a Jalen Hurts jersey and bravely strolling around.
MORE: Friendly CeeDee Lamb, DeMarvion Overshown spat over college rivalry
Even though it was a little kid, Cowboys fans weren't playing around and the boo birds came down.
Luckily, it was all in good fun and everyone was laughing by the boldness of the kid.
Be bold, be proud, be brave. But, more importantly, go Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys QB flexes Super Bowl 59 ring from last year's stint with Eagles
Things will be different in Week 1 of the regular season when the Cowboys stroll into the City of not-so Brotherly Love to kick off the new year at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas will be looking to spoil the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration and banner raising when they face off on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
