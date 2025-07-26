Friendly CeeDee Lamb, DeMarvion Overshown spat over college rivalry
The Dallas Cowboys are putting a focus on building a brotherhood under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Still, sometimes, deep loyalties will try to pull you apart -- especially when it comes to college rivalries.
On Friday, as the Cowboys enjoyed a break from training camp practice, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown decided to have a light-hearted back-and-forth on social media over their college ties.
Lamb was a superstar for the Oklahoma Sooners, while Overshown rose to stardom as "Agent Zero" with the Texas Longhorns. OU-Texas is one of the biggest rivalries in college sports, so the two had some fun.
MORE: Cowboys superfan Scottie Scheffler would make major sacrifice for Super Bowl win
Overshown posted a photo of Lamb with fellow receiver George Pickens. Overshown jokingly called out Lamb for throwing up the "Hook 'Em Horns" hand sign.
Lamb wanted to make it known that he would never show love for the Longhorns, so he cleared the air.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celly may get fined, but they don't care
"You do realize, i’m showing the back of my hand right? Me and Texas will never go together, sorry," Lamb replied on X.
It looks like we're going to need a friendly wager when Oklahoma and Texas face off in this year's edition of the Red River Rivalry, or the Red River Shootout if you're an OG.
MORE: Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
Texas and Oklahoma will face off on Saturday, October 11, at the Cotton Bowl, near the end of the State Fair of Texas.
Get your popcorn ready, because maybe, just maybe, either Lamb or Overshown will pull up to Bank of America Stadium in their rival's jersey before a Week 6 showdown against the Carolina Panthers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3
Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku virtually unblockable, steals show at third camp practice
Former Cowboys HC weighs in on Jerry Jones' contract negotiation tactics
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens' NBA-inspired TD celebration may result in fine, but they don't care