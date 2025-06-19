Cowboys' Trevon Diggs reveals his favorite underrated teammate
Trevon Diggs thinks very highly of his Dallas Cowboys' teammate Sam Williams.
Diggs was recently interviewed by popular streamer N3on and was asked who his favorite underrated teammate was. Diggs said his choice would be Sam Williams.
MORE: Analyst calls Cowboys trade for George Pickens 'potential lose-lose scenario'
He then surprised N3on by saying Williams is like another Micah Parsons. Diggs added that Williams "might be faster" than Parsons.
Williams is indeed one of the fastest players not only on the defensive line, but on the entire defense. During the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Williams ran a surprising 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. At 261 pounds, that's an unreal time.
MORE: Former Jonathan Mingo teammate has high praise for Cowboys WR
That wasn't enough to beat Parsons' time, however. The Penn State product ran a 4.39 at his Pro Day, although he was roughly 20 pounds lighter than Williams at the time. Still, Williams is fast enough that Dallas has used him as a gunner on special teams — a role typically reserved for defensive backs.
Diggs isn't the first person to claim Williams is in line for a breakout season. He arrived at OTAs in great shape and is working hard to recover from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign before it began. He does face a tough battle with a loaded group of edge rushers, but if he returns to 100 percent, it will be tough to keep him off the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof