Phil Mafah doing extra work to secure spot on Cowboys' 53-man roster
When you enter the NFL as a seventh-round pick in the NFL draft, you face an uphill battle to make the final roster. That's what Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Phil Mafah is facing during training camp as he looks to carve out a role in a crowded room.
Dallas completely revamped its running back room during the offseason after the departure of the team's 2024 leading rusher Rico Dowdle.
The Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders before drafting Mafah and Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue. Williams is in the driver's seat for the starting role, while the others are jostling for position.
Mafah has been looking for a way to set himself apart during training camp and the preseason, and he may have done just that.
After Tuesday's practice session in Oxnard, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News shared a video of Mafah working overtime.
The former Clemson Tigers star was doing individual drills and learning the tricks of the trade for special teams. If there is one way to secure your spot on a roster, it is to show your work ethic by putting in the extra effort and excelling at special teams -- especially with a coach like Brian Schottenheimer, who values versatility and competition.
Mafah has been impressive throughout the offseason program and training camp, so it will be interesting to see where he stands when it comes time for final roster cuts.
This certainly will not hurt his case.
