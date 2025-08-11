Cowboys under-the-radar rookie OT joins exclusive group elite stat

Rookie offensive linemen with 20+ pass protection snaps and 0 pressures allowed in Week 1 of the preseason:



Jonah Monheim, JAX - 38 pass snaps

Luke Newman, CHI - 32

Chase Lundt, BUF - 32

Jackson Slater, TEN - 27

Esa Pole, KC - 27

Benjamin Chukwuma, TB - 24

Wyatt Bowles, LAR - 24