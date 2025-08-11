Cowboys under-the-radar rookie OT joins exclusive group elite stat
The Dallas Cowboys were left looking for any positive note to take away from Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2025 NFL preseason.
Dallas struggled to get going anything going on offense and was abysmal on defense, but there were some bright spots littered throughout the game.
One of those came from a very unlikely source.
Rookie offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius has been flying under the radar after being selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, with his most notable moment of training camp coming when he was kicked out of practice for fighting.
MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
However, in Saturday's game, Cornelius was able to show off his skillset and was one of the few rookies to earn a perfect mark in a key category over the weekend.
According to The 33rd Team, Cornelius was one of just 12 rookie offensive linemen with at least 20 pass proection snaps who allowed zero pressures.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets top 10 ranking in key QB trait from NFL analyst
Protecting the quarterback is one way to get back in the good graces of the coaches.
The Cowboys' offensive line has been decimated by injuries throughout the first few weeks of training camp, so opportunities will be there for increased reps for Cornelius if he can keep his head on straight.
MORE: Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Hopefully Saturday's performance was a sign of the rookie turning the corner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie