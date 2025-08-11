Cowboys Country

Cowboys under-the-radar rookie OT joins exclusive group elite stat

Ajani Cornelius, a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft, was one of the few rookies to show off elite pass protection in Week 1 of the preseason.

Josh Sanchez

Ajani Cornelius answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine
Ajani Cornelius answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were left looking for any positive note to take away from Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2025 NFL preseason.

Dallas struggled to get going anything going on offense and was abysmal on defense, but there were some bright spots littered throughout the game.

One of those came from a very unlikely source.

Rookie offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius has been flying under the radar after being selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, with his most notable moment of training camp coming when he was kicked out of practice for fighting.

MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

However, in Saturday's game, Cornelius was able to show off his skillset and was one of the few rookies to earn a perfect mark in a key category over the weekend.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to The 33rd Team, Cornelius was one of just 12 rookie offensive linemen with at least 20 pass proection snaps who allowed zero pressures.

MORE: Dak Prescott gets top 10 ranking in key QB trait from NFL analyst

Protecting the quarterback is one way to get back in the good graces of the coaches.

The Cowboys' offensive line has been decimated by injuries throughout the first few weeks of training camp, so opportunities will be there for increased reps for Cornelius if he can keep his head on straight.

MORE: Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency

Hopefully Saturday's performance was a sign of the rookie turning the corner.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason

3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams

Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News